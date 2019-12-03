Schließen

Der Kampf um Dordrecht: Topographie der Gewalt und Ethik des Kriegers im Orlando furioso von Ariosto

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Cornelia KlettkeGND
ISBN:978-3-8233-8258-4
Parent Title (German):Lectiones difficiliores – Vom Ethos zur Lektüre
Publisher:Narr Francke Attempto
Place of publication:Tübingen
Editor:Jörg Dünne, Kurt Hahn, Lars Schneider
Document Type:Article
Language:German
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/12/03
First Page:131
Last Page:138
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
Dewey Decimal Classification:4 Sprache / 44 Französisch, romanische Sprachen allgemein / 440 Romanische Sprachen; Französisch

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo