Public Procurement in the European Union

  • Alexander Rhode investigates performance-oriented measures of Contracting Authorities in public tenders conducted within the EU. He finds that Contracting Authorities can improve their performance and attract more suppliers by publishing (as precise as possible) starting prices in the beginning of a tender. First, he reports that compared with private-sector negotiations, starting prices do not create entry barriers in public procurement. Second, he finds that increased numerical precision of starting prices is linearly correlated with better performance and a higher number of bids. In public procurement, suppliers tend to attribute increased credibility to precise starting prices which reduces their (perceived) entry risks.

Metadaten
Author:Alexander Rohde
ISBN:978-3-658-28072-7
Parent Title (German):Schriften zum europäischen Management
Subtitle (English):How Contracting Authorities Can Improve Their Procurement Performance in Tenders
Publisher:Springer
Place of publication:Berlin
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/11/15
Pagenumber:279
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft

