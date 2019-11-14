Schließen

Rodent mothers increase vigilance behaviour when facing infanticide risk

  • Infanticide, the killing of unrelated young, is widespread and frequently driven by sexual conflict. especially in mammals with exclusive maternal care, infanticide by males is common and females suffer fitness costs. Recognizing infanticide risk and adjusting offspring protection accordingly should therefore be adaptive in female mammals. Using a small mammal (Myodes glareolus) in outdoor enclosures, we investigated whether lactating mothers adjust offspring protection, and potential mate search behaviour, in response to different infanticide risk levels. We presented the scent of the litter’s sire or of a stranger male near the female’s nest, and observed female nest presence and movement by radiotracking. While both scents simulated a mating opportunity, they represented lower (sire) and higher (stranger) infanticide risk. compared to the sire treatment, females in the stranger treatment left their nest more often, showed increased activity and stayed closer to the nest, suggesting offspring protection from outside the nest throughInfanticide, the killing of unrelated young, is widespread and frequently driven by sexual conflict. especially in mammals with exclusive maternal care, infanticide by males is common and females suffer fitness costs. Recognizing infanticide risk and adjusting offspring protection accordingly should therefore be adaptive in female mammals. Using a small mammal (Myodes glareolus) in outdoor enclosures, we investigated whether lactating mothers adjust offspring protection, and potential mate search behaviour, in response to different infanticide risk levels. We presented the scent of the litter’s sire or of a stranger male near the female’s nest, and observed female nest presence and movement by radiotracking. While both scents simulated a mating opportunity, they represented lower (sire) and higher (stranger) infanticide risk. compared to the sire treatment, females in the stranger treatment left their nest more often, showed increased activity and stayed closer to the nest, suggesting offspring protection from outside the nest through elevated alertness and vigilance. females with larger litters spent more time investigating scents and used more space in the sire but not in the stranger treatment. Thus, current investment size affected odour inspection and resource acquisition under higher risk. Adjusting nest protection and resource acquisition to infanticide risk could allow mothers to elicit appropriate (fitness-saving) counterstrategies, and thus, may be widespread.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • pmnr766.pdfeng
    (1397KB)

    SHA-1: 087784d6c2d26f7310079c914a98097ea4dab97a

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Merel C. BreedveldORCiD, Remco FolkertsmaORCiDGND, Jana A. EccardORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-438074
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43807
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam Mathematisch- Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (766)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/11/14
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/11/14
Tag:costs; male bank voles; maternal aggression; myodes-glareolus; offspring-defense; prairie vole; predation risk; recognition; reproductive strategies; vole clethrionomys-glareolus
Issue:766
Pagenumber:12
Source:Scientific Reports 9 (2019) Art.12054
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 60 Technik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo