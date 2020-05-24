Schließen

All's well that ends well

  • The transition from cell proliferation to cell expansion is critical for determining leaf size. Andriankaja et al. (2012) demonstrate that in leaves of dicotyledonous plants, a basal proliferation zone is maintained for several days before abruptly disappearing, and that chloroplast differentiation is required to trigger the onset of cell expansion.

Author:Michael LenhardORCiD
Subtitle (English):arresting cell proliferation in leaves
Date of first Publication:2020/05/24
Source:Developmental Cell 22 (2012) 1, 9-11 DOI: 10.1016/j.devcel.2011.12.004
