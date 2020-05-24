All's well that ends well
- The transition from cell proliferation to cell expansion is critical for determining leaf size. Andriankaja et al. (2012) demonstrate that in leaves of dicotyledonous plants, a basal proliferation zone is maintained for several days before abruptly disappearing, and that chloroplast differentiation is required to trigger the onset of cell expansion.
|Author:
|Michael LenhardORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-438035
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43803
|ISSN:
|1878-1551
|Parent Title (German):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Subtitle (English):
|arresting cell proliferation in leaves
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (906)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2020/05/24
|Year of Completion:
|2012
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2020/05/24
|Tag:
|arabidopsis-thaliana; curvature; genetic-control; growth; size
|Issue:
|906
|Pagenumber:
|5
|First Page:
|9
|Last Page:
|11
|Source:
|Developmental Cell 22 (2012) 1, 9-11 DOI: 10.1016/j.devcel.2011.12.004
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht