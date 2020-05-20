Schließen

Repeated inactivation of the first committed enzyme underlies the loss of benzaldehyde emission after the selfing transition in Capsella

  • The enormous species richness of flowering plants is at least partly due to floral diversification driven by interactions between plants and their animal pollinators [1, 2]. Specific pollinator attraction relies on visual and olfactory floral cues [3-5]; floral scent can not only attract pollinators but also attract or repel herbivorous insects [6-8]. However, despite its central role for plant-animal interactions, the genetic control of floral scent production and its evolutionary modification remain incompletely understood [9-13]. Benzenoids are an important class of floral scent compounds that are generated from phenylalanine via several enzymatic pathways [14-17]. Here we address the genetic basis of the loss of floral scent associated with the transition from outbreeding to selfing in the genus Capsella. While the outbreeding C. grandiflora emits benzaldehyde as a major constituent of its floral scent, this has been lost in the selfing C. rubella. We identify the Capsella CNL1 gene encoding cinnamate: CoA ligase as responsibleThe enormous species richness of flowering plants is at least partly due to floral diversification driven by interactions between plants and their animal pollinators [1, 2]. Specific pollinator attraction relies on visual and olfactory floral cues [3-5]; floral scent can not only attract pollinators but also attract or repel herbivorous insects [6-8]. However, despite its central role for plant-animal interactions, the genetic control of floral scent production and its evolutionary modification remain incompletely understood [9-13]. Benzenoids are an important class of floral scent compounds that are generated from phenylalanine via several enzymatic pathways [14-17]. Here we address the genetic basis of the loss of floral scent associated with the transition from outbreeding to selfing in the genus Capsella. While the outbreeding C. grandiflora emits benzaldehyde as a major constituent of its floral scent, this has been lost in the selfing C. rubella. We identify the Capsella CNL1 gene encoding cinnamate: CoA ligase as responsible for this variation. Population genetic analysis indicates that CNL1 has been inactivated twice independently in C. rubella via different novel mutations to its coding sequence. Together with a recent study in Petunia [18], this identifies cinnamate: CoA ligase as an evolutionary hotspot for mutations causing the loss of benzenoid scent compounds in association with a shift in the reproductive strategy of Capsella from pollination by insects to self-fertilization.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • pmnr904.pdfeng
    (3110KB)

    SHA-1: abc304a89a887f46acc24d4355f53f30e5763c0c

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Claudia SasGND, Frank Müller, Christian KappelORCiD, Tyler V. KentORCiD, Stephen I. Wright, Monika Hilker, Michael LenhardORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-438018
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43801
ISSN:1879-0445
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (904)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/05/20
Year of Completion:2016
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/05/20
Tag:benzaldehyde; benzyl alcohol-dehydrogenase; biosynthesis; cinnamate:CoA ligase; evolution; floral scent; fragrance; genus capsella; petunia flowers; pollinators; purification; recent speciation; selfing syndrome; shepherd’s purse
Issue:904
Pagenumber:10
First Page:3313
Last Page:3319
Source:Current Biology 26 (2016) 24, 3313-3319 DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2016.10.026
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo