Genome flux and stasis in a five millennium transect of European prehistory

Download full text files zmnr1332.pdf (824KB) SHA-512:906eb1a09d9928138a989163e4e8e7aef83ae579a1eafc7a5ed45fe71eb9afa81d4f2c877e91e273298dd3d51d5597ad7a64646ae1e152f5e2595a2d3bcac040 Export metadata BibTeX

RIS

XML Additional Services