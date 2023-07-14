Schließen

Genome flux and stasis in a five millennium transect of European prehistory

  • The Great Hungarian Plain was a crossroads of cultural transformations that have shaped European prehistory. Here we analyse a 5,000-year transect of human genomes, sampled from petrous bones giving consistently excellent endogenous DNA yields, from 13 Hungarian Neolithic, Copper, Bronze and Iron Age burials including two to high (similar to 22x) and seven to similar to 1x coverage, to investigate the impact of these on Europe's genetic landscape. These data suggest genomic shifts with the advent of the Neolithic, Bronze and Iron Ages, with interleaved periods of genome stability. The earliest Neolithic context genome shows a European hunter-gatherer genetic signature and a restricted ancestral population size, suggesting direct contact between cultures after the arrival of the first farmers into Europe. The latest, Iron Age, sample reveals an eastern genomic influence concordant with introduced Steppe burial rites. We observe transition towards lighter pigmentation and surprisingly, no Neolithic presence of lactase persistence.

Download full text files

  • zmnr1332.pdfeng
    (824KB)

    SHA-512:906eb1a09d9928138a989163e4e8e7aef83ae579a1eafc7a5ed45fe71eb9afa81d4f2c877e91e273298dd3d51d5597ad7a64646ae1e152f5e2595a2d3bcac040

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Cristina Gamba, Eppie R. Jones, Matthew D. Teasdale, Russell L. McLaughlin, Gloria M. González-FortesORCiD, Valeria Mattiangeli, László Domboróczki, Ivett Kővári, Ildikó Pap, Alexandra Anders, Alasdair Whittle, János Dani, Pál Raczky, Thomas F. G. Higham, Michael HofreiterORCiDGND, Daniel G. BradleyORCiD, Ron PinhasiORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-437999
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43799
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1332)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2014/10/21
Publication year:2014
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2023/07/14
Tag:ancestry; ancient DNA; farmers; homozygosity; lactase-persistence; patterns; pigmentation; positive selection; sequence; skin
Volume:5
Issue:1332
Number of pages:9
Source:Nature Communications 5, 5257 (2014) DOI: 10.1038/ncomms6257
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.