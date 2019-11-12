Schließen

The evolution of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation and its imolications for surface warming

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Levke Caesar
Place of publication:Potsdam
Referee:Stefan RahmstorfORCiD, Sybren DrijfhoutORCiD, Andreas SchmittnerORCiD
Advisor:Stefan Rahmstorf, Georg Feulner
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:German
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/11/12
Pagenumber:119
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Erd- und Umweltwissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo