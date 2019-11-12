Schließen

Adolescents’ Psychological Consequences and Cyber Victimization

  Cyber victimization research reveals various personal and contextual correlations and negative consequences associated with this experience. Despite increasing attention on cyber victimization, few studies have examined such experiences among ethnic minority adolescents. The purpose of the present study was to examine the moderating effect of ethnicity in the longitudinal associations among cyber victimization, school-belongingness, and psychological consequences (i.e., depression, loneliness, anxiety). These associations were investigated among 416 Latinx and white adolescents (46% female; M age = 13.89, SD = 0.41) from one middle school in the United States. They answered questionnaires on cyber victimization, school belongingness, depression, loneliness, and anxiety in the 7th grade (Time 1). One year later, in the 8th grade (Time 2), they completed questionnaires on depression, loneliness, and anxiety. Low levels of school-belongingness strengthened the positive relationships between cyber victimization and Time 2 depression and anxiety, especially among Latinx adolescents. The positive association between cyber victimization and Time 2 loneliness was strengthened for low levels of school-belongingness for all adolescents. These findings may indicate that cyber victimization threatens adolescents' school-belongingness, which has implications for their emotional adjustment. Such findings underscore the importance of considering diverse populations when examining cyber victimization.

Metadaten
Author:Michelle F. WrightGND, Sebastian WachsORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-437868
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43786
ISSN:1866-8364
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (German):The Moderation of School-Belongingness and Ethnicity
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (578)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/11/12
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/11/12
Tag:Latino; Latinx; adolescents; anxiety; cyber victimization; cyberbullying; depression; ethnic; ethnic differences; loneliness
Issue:578
Pagenumber:11
Source:International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health 16 (2019) Art. 2493 DOI: 10.3390/ijerph16142493
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 62 Ingenieurwissenschaften / 620 Ingenieurwissenschaften und zugeordnete Tätigkeiten
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 69 Hausbau, Bauhandwerk / 690 Hausbau, Bauhandwerk
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

