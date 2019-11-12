Schließen

Die Behandlung dysprosodischer Symptome bei Sprechapraxie

Download full text files

Export metadata

Metadaten
Author:Ragna Krug, Hanna Stübner, Sophie Hoffmann, Judith Heide
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-437808
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43780
ISBN:978-3-86956-448-7
ISSN:1866-9085
ISSN:1866-9433
Parent Title (German):Spektrum Patholinguistik
Subtitle (German):Eine Einzelfallstudie
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publication:Potsdam
Document Type:Article
Language:German
Date of first Publication:2019/11/12
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Publishing Institution:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Release Date:2019/11/12
Issue:11
Pagenumber:8
First Page:135
Last Page:142
RVK - Regensburg Classification:EQ 4610
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
Extern / Verband für Patholinguistik e. V. (vpl)
Dewey Decimal Classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Collections:Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / Spektrum Patholinguistik, ISSN 1866-9433 / 11 (2019) / Beiträge der Posterpräsentation
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo