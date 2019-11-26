Schließen

Time-resolved soft X-ray absorption spectroscopy in transmission mode on liquids at MHz repetition rates

  • We present a setup combining a liquid flatjet sample delivery and a MHz laser system for time-resolved soft X-ray absorption measurements of liquid samples at the high brilliance undulator beamline UE52-SGM at Bessy II yielding unprecedented statistics in this spectral range. We demonstrate that the efficient detection of transient absorption changes in transmission mode enables the identification of photoexcited species in dilute samples. With iron(II)-trisbipyridine in aqueous solution as a benchmark system, we present absorption measurements at various edges in the soft X-ray regime. In combination with the wavelength tunability of the laser system, the set-up opens up opportunities to study the photochemistry of many systems at low concentrations, relevant to materials sciences, chemistry, and biology.

  • pmnr780.pdfeng
    (819KB)

    SHA-1: 5541eca607f4d329c4b8fc48d8c54c933ca4cb9b

Author:Mattis FondellORCiD, Sebastian EckertORCiDGND, Raphael M. JayORCiD, Christian Weniger, Wilson Quevedo, Johannes Niskanen, Brian Kennedy, Florian SorgenfreiORCiDGND, Daniel Schick, Erika Giangrisostomi, Ruslan OvsyannikovORCiD, Katrin AdamczykORCiDGND, Nils HuseORCiDGND, Philippe WernetORCiD, Rolf MitznerGND, Alexander FöhlischORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-437529
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43752
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (780)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/11/26
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/11/26
Tag:complexes; dynamics; electronic-structure; iron(II); l-edge xas; molecular-structure; probe; spectra; spin-state; water
Issue:780
Pagenumber:12
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Horizon 2020
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

