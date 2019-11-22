Schließen

Decoding charge recombination through charge generation in organic solar cells

  • The in‐depth understanding of charge carrier photogeneration and recombination mechanisms in organic solar cells is still an ongoing effort. In donor:acceptor (bulk) heterojunction organic solar cells, charge photogeneration and recombination are inter‐related via the kinetics of charge transfer states—being singlet or triplet states. Although high‐charge‐photogeneration quantum yields are achieved in many donor:acceptor systems, only very few systems show significantly reduced bimolecular recombination relative to the rate of free carrier encounters, in low‐mobility systems. This is a serious limitation for the industrialization of organic solar cells, in particular when aiming at thick active layers. Herein, a meta‐analysis of the device performance of numerous bulk heterojunction organic solar cells is presented for which field‐dependent photogeneration, charge carrier mobility, and fill factor are determined. Herein, a “spin‐related factor” that is dependent on the ratio of back electron transfer of the triplet charge transferThe in‐depth understanding of charge carrier photogeneration and recombination mechanisms in organic solar cells is still an ongoing effort. In donor:acceptor (bulk) heterojunction organic solar cells, charge photogeneration and recombination are inter‐related via the kinetics of charge transfer states—being singlet or triplet states. Although high‐charge‐photogeneration quantum yields are achieved in many donor:acceptor systems, only very few systems show significantly reduced bimolecular recombination relative to the rate of free carrier encounters, in low‐mobility systems. This is a serious limitation for the industrialization of organic solar cells, in particular when aiming at thick active layers. Herein, a meta‐analysis of the device performance of numerous bulk heterojunction organic solar cells is presented for which field‐dependent photogeneration, charge carrier mobility, and fill factor are determined. Herein, a “spin‐related factor” that is dependent on the ratio of back electron transfer of the triplet charge transfer (CT) states to the decay rate of the singlet CT states is introduced. It is shown that this factor links the recombination reduction factor to charge‐generation efficiency. As a consequence, it is only in the systems with very efficient charge generation and very fast CT dissociation that free carrier recombination is strongly suppressed, regardless of the spin‐related factor.show moreshow less

Author:Safa ShoaeeORCiD, Ardalan Armin, Martin StolterfohtORCiD, Seyed Mehrdad Hosseini, Jona KurpiersGND, Dieter NeherORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-437512
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43751
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (773)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/11/22
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/11/22
Tag:charge generation; charge transfers; non-Langevin recombination; spin-related factors
Issue:773
Pagenumber:8
Source:Solar RRL (2019) Art. 1900184 DOI: 10.1002/solr.201900184
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 60 Technik / 600 Technik, Technologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:DEAL Wiley
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

