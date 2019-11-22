Schließen

Reaping the benefits of cultural diversity

  • Culturally diverse schools may constitute natural arenas for training crucial intercultural skills. We hypothesized that a classroom cultural diversity climate fostering contact and cooperation and multiculturalism, but not a climate fostering color‐evasion, would be positively related to adolescents’ intercultural competence. Adolescents in North Rhine‐Westphalia (N = 631, Mage = 13.69 years, 49% of immigrant background) and Berlin (N = 1,335, Mage = 14.69 years, 52% of immigrant background) in Germany reported their perceptions of the classroom cultural diversity climate and completed quantitative and qualitative measures assessing their intercultural competence. Multilevel structural equation models indicate that contact and cooperation, multiculturalism, and, surprisingly, also color‐evasion (as in emphasizing a common humanity), were positively related to the intercultural competence of immigrant and non‐immigrant background students. We conclude that all three aspects of the classroom climate are uniquely related to aspects ofCulturally diverse schools may constitute natural arenas for training crucial intercultural skills. We hypothesized that a classroom cultural diversity climate fostering contact and cooperation and multiculturalism, but not a climate fostering color‐evasion, would be positively related to adolescents’ intercultural competence. Adolescents in North Rhine‐Westphalia (N = 631, Mage = 13.69 years, 49% of immigrant background) and Berlin (N = 1,335, Mage = 14.69 years, 52% of immigrant background) in Germany reported their perceptions of the classroom cultural diversity climate and completed quantitative and qualitative measures assessing their intercultural competence. Multilevel structural equation models indicate that contact and cooperation, multiculturalism, and, surprisingly, also color‐evasion (as in emphasizing a common humanity), were positively related to the intercultural competence of immigrant and non‐immigrant background students. We conclude that all three aspects of the classroom climate are uniquely related to aspects of adolescents’ intercultural competence and that none of them may be sufficient on their own.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • phr581.pdfeng
    (2525KB)

    SHA-1: 6eeb860214e5250a4d4cb68fbd5cf2a4640f4e2e

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Miriam SchwarzenthalORCiDGND, Maja K. SchachnerORCiDGND, Linda P. JuangORCiDGND, Fons J. R. Van De VijverGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-437502
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43750
ISSN:1866-8364
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):classroom cultural diversity climate and students’ intercultural competence
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (581)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/11/22
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/11/22
Tag:color‐evasion; contact; intercultural competence; multiculturalism; school climate
Issue:581
Pagenumber:24
Source:European Journal of Social Psychology (2019) DOI: 10.1002/ejsp.2617
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:DEAL Wiley
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell, Keine Bearbeitung 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo