Schließen

Na+ Selective Fluorescent Tools Based on Fluorescence Intensity Enhancements, Lifetime Changes, and on a Ratiometric Response

  • Over the years, we developed highly selective fluorescent probes for K+ in water, which show K+-induced fluorescence intensity enhancements, lifetime changes, or a ratiometric behavior at two emission wavelengths (cf. Scheme 1, K1-K4). In this paper, we introduce selective fluorescent probes for Na+ in water, which also show Na+ induced signal changes, which are analyzed by diverse fluorescence techniques. Initially, we synthesized the fluorescent probes 2, 4, 5, 6 and 10 for a fluorescence analysis by intensity enhancements at one wavelength by varying the Na+ responsive ionophore unit and the fluorophore moiety to adjust different K-d values for an intra- or extracellular Na+ analysis. Thus, we found that 2, 4 and 5 are Na+ selective fluorescent tools, which are able to measure physiologically important Na+ levels at wavelengths higher than 500 nm. Secondly, we developed the fluorescent probes 7 and 8 to analyze precise Na+ levels by fluorescence lifetime changes. Herein, only 8 (K-d=106 mm) is a capable fluorescent tool to measureOver the years, we developed highly selective fluorescent probes for K+ in water, which show K+-induced fluorescence intensity enhancements, lifetime changes, or a ratiometric behavior at two emission wavelengths (cf. Scheme 1, K1-K4). In this paper, we introduce selective fluorescent probes for Na+ in water, which also show Na+ induced signal changes, which are analyzed by diverse fluorescence techniques. Initially, we synthesized the fluorescent probes 2, 4, 5, 6 and 10 for a fluorescence analysis by intensity enhancements at one wavelength by varying the Na+ responsive ionophore unit and the fluorophore moiety to adjust different K-d values for an intra- or extracellular Na+ analysis. Thus, we found that 2, 4 and 5 are Na+ selective fluorescent tools, which are able to measure physiologically important Na+ levels at wavelengths higher than 500 nm. Secondly, we developed the fluorescent probes 7 and 8 to analyze precise Na+ levels by fluorescence lifetime changes. Herein, only 8 (K-d=106 mm) is a capable fluorescent tool to measure Na+ levels in blood samples by lifetime changes. Finally, the fluorescent probe 9 was designed to show a Na+ induced ratiometric fluorescence behavior at two emission wavelengths. As desired, 9 (K-d=78 mm) showed a ratiometric fluorescence response towards Na+ ions and is a suitable tool to measure physiologically relevant Na+ levels by the intensity change of two emission wavelengths at 404 nm and 492 nm.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • pmnr1336.pdfeng
    (2891KB)

    SHA-1: add50e50fd894558a9aa97f074e9a39310993da6

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Thomas SchwarzeORCiD, Janine RiemerORCiDGND, Holger Müller, Leonard JohnORCiD, Hans‐Jürgen HoldtORCiD, Pablo WessigORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-437482
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43748
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1136)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/03/07
Year of completion:2019
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/03/07
Tag:crown compounds; fluorescence lifetime; fluorescent probes; ratiometric; sodium
Issue:1136
Page number:13
Source:Chemistry - a European journal 25 (2019) pp. 12412 – 12422 DOI: 10.1002/chem.201902536
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Grantor:DEAL Wiley
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell, Keine Bearbeitung 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo