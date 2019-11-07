Sound integration of process and decision models
Korrekte Integration von Prozess- und Entscheidungsmodellen
- Business process management is an established technique for business organizations to manage and support their processes. Those processes are typically represented by graphical models designed with modeling languages, such as the Business Process Model and Notation (BPMN). Since process models do not only serve the purpose of documentation but are also a basis for implementation and automation of the processes, they have to satisfy certain correctness requirements. In this regard, the notion of soundness of workflow nets was developed, that can be applied to BPMN process models in order to verify their correctness. Because the original soundness criteria are very restrictive regarding the behavior of the model, different variants of the soundness notion have been developed for situations in which certain violations are not even harmful. All of those notions do only consider the control-flow structure of a process model, however. This poses a problem, taking into account the fact that with the recent release and the ongoingBusiness process management is an established technique for business organizations to manage and support their processes. Those processes are typically represented by graphical models designed with modeling languages, such as the Business Process Model and Notation (BPMN). Since process models do not only serve the purpose of documentation but are also a basis for implementation and automation of the processes, they have to satisfy certain correctness requirements. In this regard, the notion of soundness of workflow nets was developed, that can be applied to BPMN process models in order to verify their correctness. Because the original soundness criteria are very restrictive regarding the behavior of the model, different variants of the soundness notion have been developed for situations in which certain violations are not even harmful. All of those notions do only consider the control-flow structure of a process model, however. This poses a problem, taking into account the fact that with the recent release and the ongoing development of the Decision Model and Notation (DMN) standard, an increasing number of process models are complemented by respective decision models. DMN is a dedicated modeling language for decision logic and separates the concerns of process and decision logic into two different models, process and decision models respectively. Hence, this thesis is concerned with the development of decisionaware soundness notions, i.e., notions of soundness that build upon the original soundness ideas for process models, but additionally take into account complementary decision models. Similar to the various notions of workflow net soundness, this thesis investigates different notions of decision soundness that can be applied depending on the desired degree of restrictiveness. Since decision tables are a standardized means of DMN to represent decision logic, this thesis also puts special focus on decision tables, discussing how they can be translated into an unambiguous format and how their possible output values can be efficiently determined. Moreover, a prototypical implementation is described that supports checking a basic version of decision soundness. The decision soundness notions were also empirically evaluated on models from participants of an online course on process and decision modeling as well as from a process management project of a large insurance company. The evaluation demonstrates that violations of decision soundness indeed occur and can be detected with our approach.…
- Das Prozessmanagement ist eine etablierte Methode für Unternehmen zur Verwaltung und Unterstützung ihrer Geschäftsprozesse. Solche Prozesse werden typischerweise durch graphische Modelle dargestellt, welche mit Modellierungssprachen wie etwa der Business Process Model and Notation (BPMN) erstellt werden. Da Prozessmodelle nicht nur der Dokumentation der Prozesse dienen, sondern auch die Grundlage für deren Implementierung und Automatisierung sind, müssen sie bestimmte Korrektheitsanforderungen erfüllen. In dieser Hinsicht wurde der Begriff der Soundness einesWorkflow-Netzes entwickelt, welcher auch auf BPMN-Prozessmodelle angewendet werden kann, um deren Korrektheit zu prüfen. Da die ursprünglichen Soundness-Kriterien sehr restriktiv bezüglich des Verhaltens des Modells sind, wurden zudem Varianten des Soundness-Begriffs entwickelt. Diese können in Situationen verwendet werden, in denen bestimmte Verletzungen der Kriterien tolerabel sind. Diese Soundness-Begriffe berücksichtigen allerdings ausschließlich den Kontrollfluss derDas Prozessmanagement ist eine etablierte Methode für Unternehmen zur Verwaltung und Unterstützung ihrer Geschäftsprozesse. Solche Prozesse werden typischerweise durch graphische Modelle dargestellt, welche mit Modellierungssprachen wie etwa der Business Process Model and Notation (BPMN) erstellt werden. Da Prozessmodelle nicht nur der Dokumentation der Prozesse dienen, sondern auch die Grundlage für deren Implementierung und Automatisierung sind, müssen sie bestimmte Korrektheitsanforderungen erfüllen. In dieser Hinsicht wurde der Begriff der Soundness einesWorkflow-Netzes entwickelt, welcher auch auf BPMN-Prozessmodelle angewendet werden kann, um deren Korrektheit zu prüfen. Da die ursprünglichen Soundness-Kriterien sehr restriktiv bezüglich des Verhaltens des Modells sind, wurden zudem Varianten des Soundness-Begriffs entwickelt. Diese können in Situationen verwendet werden, in denen bestimmte Verletzungen der Kriterien tolerabel sind. Diese Soundness-Begriffe berücksichtigen allerdings ausschließlich den Kontrollfluss der Prozessmodelle. Dies stellt ein Problem dar, weil viele Prozessmodelle heutzutage durch Entscheidungsmodelle ergänzt werden. In diesem Kontext ist die Decision Model and Notation (DMN) eine dedizierte Sprache zur Modellierung von Entscheidungen und unterstüzt die Trennung von Kontrollfluss- und Entscheidungslogik. Die vorliegende Dissertation befasst sich daher mit der Entwicklung von erweiterten Soundness-Begriffen, die sowohl Prozess- als auch Entscheidungsmodelle berücksichtigen. Ähnlich zu den bestehenden Soundness-Varianten, werden in dieser Arbeit Varianten des erweiterten Soundness-Begriffs untersucht, die je nach gewünschtem Restriktionsgrad angewendet werden können. Da Entscheidungstabellen eine in der DMN standadisierte Form sind, um Entscheidungslogik auszudrücken, fokussiert sich diese Arbeit inbesondere auf Entscheidungstabellen. So wird diskutiert wie DMN-Tabellen in ein eindeutiges Format übersetzt werden können und wie sich deren möglichen Rückgabewerte effizient bestimmen lassen. Ferner beschreibt die Arbeit eine prototypische Implementierung, die das Prüfen einer elementaren Variante des erweiterten Soundness-Begriffs erlaubt. Die Begriffe wurden außerdem empirisch evaluiert. Dazu dienten zum einen Modelle von Teilnehmern eines Online-Kurses zur Prozess- und Entscheidungsmodellierung. Zum anderen wurden Modelle eines Versicherungsunternehmens analysiert. Die Evaluierung zeigt, das Verstöße gegen den erweiterten Soundness-Begriff in der Tat auftreten und durch den hier beschriebenen Ansatz erkannt werden können.…
|Kimon BatoulisORCiD
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-437386
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43738
|Jan VanthienenORCiDGND, Marco MontaliORCiD
|Mathias Weske
|Doctoral Thesis
|English
|2019
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2019/10/23
|2019/11/07
|Entscheidungskorrektheit; Korrektheit; entscheidungsbewusste Prozessmodelle; formale Verifikation
decision soundness; decision-aware process models; formal verification; soundness
|xviii, 155
|Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International