Myrcene to materials

Metadaten
Author:Aleksandra Matic
Subtitle (English):Synthesis of bio-based materials for different applications
Referee:Wessing Pablo, Frey Holger
Advisor:Helmut Schlaad
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2019/10/15
Release Date:2019/10/30
Pagenumber:117
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften

