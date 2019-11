Urban wastewater and lakes as habitats for bacteria and potential vectors for pathogens

Water is essential to life and thus, an essential resource. However, freshwater resources are limited and their maintenance is crucial. Pollution with chemicals and pathogens through urbanization and a growing population impair the quality of freshwater. Furthermore, water can serve as vector for the transmission of pathogens resulting in water-borne illness. The Interdisciplinary Research Group III – "Water" of the Leibniz alliance project INFECTIONS‘21 investigated water as a hub for pathogens focusing on Clostridioides difficile and avian influenza A viruses that may be shed into the water. Another aim of this study was to characterize the bacterial communities in a wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) of the capital Berlin, Germany to further assess potential health risks associated with wastewater management practices. Bacterial communities of WWTP inflow and effluent differed significantly. The proportion of fecal/enteric bacteria was relatively low and OTUs related to potential enteric pathogens were largely removed from inflow

Water is essential to life and thus, an essential resource. However, freshwater resources are limited and their maintenance is crucial. Pollution with chemicals and pathogens through urbanization and a growing population impair the quality of freshwater. Furthermore, water can serve as vector for the transmission of pathogens resulting in water-borne illness. The Interdisciplinary Research Group III – "Water" of the Leibniz alliance project INFECTIONS‘21 investigated water as a hub for pathogens focusing on Clostridioides difficile and avian influenza A viruses that may be shed into the water. Another aim of this study was to characterize the bacterial communities in a wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) of the capital Berlin, Germany to further assess potential health risks associated with wastewater management practices. Bacterial communities of WWTP inflow and effluent differed significantly. The proportion of fecal/enteric bacteria was relatively low and OTUs related to potential enteric pathogens were largely removed from inflow to effluent. However, a health risk might exist as an increased relative abundance of potential pathogenic Legionella spp. such as L. lytica was observed. Three Clostridioides difficile isolates from wastewater inflow and an urban bathing lake in Berlin (‗Weisser See‘) were obtained and sequenced. The two isolates from the wastewater did not carry toxin genes, whereas the isolate from the lake was positive for the toxin genes. All three isolates were closely related to human strains. This indicates a potential, but rather sporadic health risk. Avian influenza A viruses were detected in 38.8% of sediment samples by PCR, but virus isolation failed. An experiment with inoculated freshwater and sediment samples showed that virus isolation from sediment requires relatively high virus concentrations and worked much better in Madin-Darby Canine Kidney (MDCK) cell cultures than in embryonated chicken eggs, but low titre of influenza contamination in freshwater samples was sufficient to recover virus. In conclusion, this work revealed potential health risks coming from bacterial groups with pathogenic potential such as Legionella spp. whose relative abundance is higher in the released effluent than in the inflow of the investigated WWTP. It further indicates that water bodies such as wastewater and lake sediments can serve as reservoir and vector, even for non-typical water-borne or water-transmitted pathogens such as C. difficile.

