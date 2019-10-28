Schließen

Virality and morphogenesis of right-wing internet populism

  • Information and its individual interpretations are highly discussed in social media. Their use and misuse is an important subject for cultural and media studies. The theoretical framework of this volume is based on a synopsis of socio-constructivist and semiotic paradigms, which permit insight into ongoing adjustments of the social perception of reality and the thereby changing benchmarks. The assembled micro-studies concentrate primarily on right-wing Internet populism in Germany, France and Italy and allow a more precise idea of the effects the disseminated myths, metaphors and memes can have: Becoming viral, they can have an influence on a society’s semiosphere, i.e.on common sense and social life.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
ISBN:978-3-631-76995-9
Parent Title (German):Welt - Körper - Sprache ; 13
Publisher:Lang
Place of publication:Berlin ; Bern ; Wien
Editor:Eva Kimminich, Julius Erdmann, Amir Dizdarević
Document Type:Monograph/Edited Volume
Language:English
Year of Completion:2018
Release Date:2019/10/28
Pagenumber:189
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Linguistik / Allgemeine Sprachwissenschaft
Dewey Decimal Classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo