Schließen

Balance or synergies between environment and economy

  • The UN sustainable development goals contain environmental, economic, and social objectives. They may only be reached, or at least it would be easier to reach them, if instead of a trade-off between these objectives that implies a need for balancing them, there are synergies to be reaped. This paper discusses how the structures of economic models typically used in policy analysis influence whether win-win strategies for the environment and the economy can be conceptualised and analysed. With a focus on climate policy modelling, the paper points out how, by construction, commonly used model structures find mitigation costs rather than benefits. This paper describes mechanisms that, when added to these model structures, can bring win- win options into a model's solution horizon, and which provide a spectrum of alternative modelling approaches that allow for the identification of such options.

Download full text files

  • pwsr126.pdfeng
    (1662KB)

    SHA-1: 060f1e85131439ac22a18f093e0504a6f840e760

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Sarah Wolf, Franziska Schütze, Carlo C. Jaeger
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-436998
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43699
ISSN:2071-1050
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):a note on model structures
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe (126)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/05/25
Year of Completion:2016
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/05/25
Tag:climate policy analysis models; economic model structures and mechanisms; general equilibrium framework; multiple equilibria; win-win strategies
Issue:126
Pagenumber:13
Source:Sustainability 8 (2016) 8, 761 DOI: 10.3390/su8080761
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 69 Hausbau, Bauhandwerk / 690 Hausbau, Bauhandwerk
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo