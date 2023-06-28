Versatile soft X-ray-optical cross-correlator for ultrafast applications
- We present an X-ray-optical cross-correlator for the soft (> 150 eV) up to the hard X-ray regime based on a molybdenum-silicon superlattice. The cross-correlation is done by probing intensity and position changes of superlattice Bragg peaks caused by photoexcitation of coherent phonons. This approach is applicable for a wide range of X-ray photon energies as well as for a broad range of excitation wavelengths and requires no external fields or changes of temperature. Moreover, the cross-correlator can be employed on a 10 ps or 100 fs time scale featuring up to 50% total X-ray reflectivity and transient signal changes of more than 20%. (C) 2016 Author(s).
|Daniel Schick, Sebastian Oliver EckertORCiDGND, Niko Pontius, Rolf MitznerORCiDGND, Alexander FöhlischORCiDGND, Karsten Holldack, Florian SorgenfreiORCiDGND
