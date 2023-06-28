Schließen

Versatile soft X-ray-optical cross-correlator for ultrafast applications

  • We present an X-ray-optical cross-correlator for the soft (> 150 eV) up to the hard X-ray regime based on a molybdenum-silicon superlattice. The cross-correlation is done by probing intensity and position changes of superlattice Bragg peaks caused by photoexcitation of coherent phonons. This approach is applicable for a wide range of X-ray photon energies as well as for a broad range of excitation wavelengths and requires no external fields or changes of temperature. Moreover, the cross-correlator can be employed on a 10 ps or 100 fs time scale featuring up to 50% total X-ray reflectivity and transient signal changes of more than 20%. (C) 2016 Author(s).

Download full text files

  • zmnr1331.pdfeng
    (1589KB)

    SHA-512:6e368b3e0de4d2dd66b5858b3f9304730a5e51e79169915e48890ce096c0e0c99b1e1511c687cbf65555f1acb044593a57e3b746bd5f9c94b6c933e8fa25eef9

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Daniel Schick, Sebastian Oliver EckertORCiDGND, Niko Pontius, Rolf MitznerORCiDGND, Alexander FöhlischORCiDGND, Karsten Holldack, Florian SorgenfreiORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-436962
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43696
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1331)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/06/28
Publication year:2016
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2023/06/28
Issue:5
Number of pages:9
First page:054304-1
Last Page:054304-8
Source:Structural dynamics 3 (2016) 054304 DOI: 10.1063/1.4964296
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.