Schließen

Wavelet-based multiscale analysis of geomagnetic disturbance

  • The dynamics of external contributions to the geomagnetic field is investigated by applying time-frequency methods to magnetic observatory data. Fractal models and multiscale analysis enable obtaining maximum quantitative information related to the short-term dynamics of the geomagnetic field activity. The stochastic properties of the horizontal component of the transient external field are determined by searching for scaling laws in the power spectra. The spectrum fits a power law with a scaling exponent β, a typical characteristic of self-affine time-series. Local variations in the power-law exponent are investigated by applying wavelet analysis to the same time-series. These analyses highlight the self-affine properties of geomagnetic perturbations and their persistence. Moreover, they show that the main phases of sudden storm disturbances are uniquely characterized by a scaling exponent varying between 1 and 3, possibly related to the energy contained in the external field. These new findings suggest the existence of a long-rangeThe dynamics of external contributions to the geomagnetic field is investigated by applying time-frequency methods to magnetic observatory data. Fractal models and multiscale analysis enable obtaining maximum quantitative information related to the short-term dynamics of the geomagnetic field activity. The stochastic properties of the horizontal component of the transient external field are determined by searching for scaling laws in the power spectra. The spectrum fits a power law with a scaling exponent β, a typical characteristic of self-affine time-series. Local variations in the power-law exponent are investigated by applying wavelet analysis to the same time-series. These analyses highlight the self-affine properties of geomagnetic perturbations and their persistence. Moreover, they show that the main phases of sudden storm disturbances are uniquely characterized by a scaling exponent varying between 1 and 3, possibly related to the energy contained in the external field. These new findings suggest the existence of a long-range dependence, the scaling exponent being an efficient indicator of geomagnetic activity and singularity detection. These results show that by using magnetogram regularity to reflect the magnetosphere activity, a theoretical analysis of the external geomagnetic field based on local power-law exponents is possible.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • pmnr947.pdfeng
    (3566KB)

    SHA-1: 2151db9d6c4b5f03574b3d6d1d70c354d42795f3

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Naima ZaourarORCiD, Mohamed Hamoudi, Mioara MandeaORCiD, Georgios BalasisORCiD, Matthias HolschneiderORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-436912
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43691
ISSN:1880-5981
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (947)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/06/05
Year of Completion:2013
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/06/05
Tag:geomagnetic field; geomagnetic storm; magnetosphere; multiscale analysis; spectral exponent
Volume:65
Issue:12
Pagenumber:16
First Page:1525
Last Page:1540
Source:Earth, Planets and Space 65 (2013) 1525–1540 DOI:10.5047/eps.2013.05.001
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo