Ultrafast Independent N-H and N-C Bond Deformation Investigated with Resonant Inelastic X-Ray Scattering

Sebastian Eckert, Jesper Norell, Piter S. Miedema, Martin Beye, Mattis Fondell, Wilson Quevedo, Brian Kennedy, Markus Hantschmann, Annette Pietzsch, Benjamin E. van Kuiken, Matthew Ross, Michael P. Minitti, Stefan P. Moeller, William F. Schlotter, Munira Khalil, Michael Odelius, Alexander Föhlisch
- The femtosecond excited-state dynamics following resonant photoexcitation enable the selective deformation of N-H and N-C chemical bonds in 2-thiopyridone in aqueous solution with optical or X-ray pulses. In combination with multiconfigurational quantum-chemical calculations, the orbital-specific electronic structure and its ultrafast dynamics accessed with resonant inelastic X-ray scattering at the N 1s level using synchrotron radiation and the soft X-ray free-electron laser LCLS provide direct evidence for this controlled photoinduced molecular deformation and its ultrashort time-scale.
Sebastian Eckert, Jesper Norell, Piter S. Miedema, Martin Beye, Mattis Fondell, Wilson Quevedo, Brian Kennedy, Markus Hantschmann, Annette Pietzsch, Benjamin E. van Kuiken, Matthew Ross, Michael P. Minitti, Stefan P. Moeller, William F. Schlotter, Munira Khalil, Michael Odelius, Alexander Föhlisch
https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43687
|1866-8372
|RIXS (resonant inelastic X-ray scattering); nitrogen; photochemistry; protonation; selective bond cleavage
|Angewandte Chemie 56 (2017) 22, pp. 6088–6092 DOI: 10.1002/anie.201700239
