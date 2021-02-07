Schließen

Ultrafast Independent N-H and N-C Bond Deformation Investigated with Resonant Inelastic X-Ray Scattering

  • The femtosecond excited-state dynamics following resonant photoexcitation enable the selective deformation of N-H and N-C chemical bonds in 2-thiopyridone in aqueous solution with optical or X-ray pulses. In combination with multiconfigurational quantum-chemical calculations, the orbital-specific electronic structure and its ultrafast dynamics accessed with resonant inelastic X-ray scattering at the N 1s level using synchrotron radiation and the soft X-ray free-electron laser LCLS provide direct evidence for this controlled photoinduced molecular deformation and its ultrashort time-scale.

Author details:Sebastian EckertORCiD, Jesper Norell, Piter S. Miedema, Martin BeyeORCiD, Mattis Fondell, Wilson Quevedo, Brian Kennedy, Markus Hantschmann, Annette PietzschORCiD, Benjamin E. van Kuiken, Matthew RossORCiD, Michael P. Minitti, Stefan P. Moeller, William F. Schlotter, Munira Khalil, Michael Odelius, Alexander FöhlischORCiDGND
Source:Angewandte Chemie 56 (2017) 22, pp. 6088–6092 DOI: 10.1002/anie.201700239
