Produktivität und Akzeptanz von Wortbildungsmustern bei Neologismen der 2000er Jahre

The current paper is supposed to reveal the interaction between productivity and acceptability of word formation patterns as well as the lexicalization of them. It shall be clarified how the productivity affects the acceptability of neologisms and to what extent the productivity of the newly formed words contributes to their lexicalization. Therefore, neologisms which are emerged in the 2000s in German were explored, selected from the fields education & society (Bildung & Gesellschaft), politics (Politik), technology (Technik) and economy (Wirtschaft). The main assumption is that a newly formed word is more likely to be accepted if it would be formed modell-compliant. This in turn promotes lexicalization, i. e. this promotes the neologism‘s inclusion to the lexicon. It could be shown that the considered neologisms were mainly formed by productive and regular patterns. The results therefore confirm the assumptions: new word forms respectively their establishment and possible lexicalization as well as their acceptability depend on the productivity of their structure. Further research could consider aspects of cognitive effort or strategies of processing in lexicalization of neologisms.

