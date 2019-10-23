Produktivität und Akzeptanz von Wortbildungsmustern bei Neologismen der 2000er Jahre
Das Ziel der vorliegenden Masterarbeit ist es, die Interaktion zwischen der Produktivität und der Akzeptanz von Wortbildungsmustern sowie ihre mögliche Lexikalisierung zu zeigen. Es soll geklärt werden, wie die Produktivität von Wortbildungsmustern die Akzeptanz von Neologismen beeinflusst und inwiefern die Produktivität der gebildeten Neuwörter zu ihrer Lexikalisierung beiträgt. Dazu wurden in den 2000er Jahren im Deutschen aufgekommene Neologismen der Bereiche Bildung & Gesellschaft, Politik, Technik sowie Wirtschaft untersucht. Es wurde angenommen, dass ein neu gebildetes Wort durch die Sprecher eher akzeptiert wird, wenn dieses modellgerecht gebildet wurde. Dies befördert wiederum die Lexikalisierung, d. h. die Aufnahme des Neologismus in den Allgemeinwortschatz. Es konnte gezeigt werden, dass die betrachteten Neologismen vorwiegend nach produktiven und regulären Mustern gebildet wurden. Die Ergebnisse konnten die Annahmen folglich bestätigen: Neue Wortbildungen bzw. deren Etablierung und mögliche Lexikalisierung sowie ihre Akzeptanz hängen von der Produktivität ihrer Struktur ab. Weiterführende Forschung könnte sich mit Aspekten des Verstehensaufwands sowie mit Verarbeitungsstrategien bei der Lexikalisierung von Neologismen beschäftigen.
The current paper is supposed to reveal the interaction between productivity and acceptability of word formation patterns as well as the lexicalization of them. It shall be clarified how the productivity affects the acceptability of neologisms and to what extent the productivity of the newly formed words contributes to their lexicalization. Therefore, neologisms which are emerged in the 2000s in German were explored, selected from the fields education & society (Bildung & Gesellschaft), politics (Politik), technology (Technik) and economy (Wirtschaft). The main assumption is that a newly formed word is more likely to be accepted if it would be formed modell-compliant. This in turn promotes lexicalization, i. e. this promotes the neologism's inclusion to the lexicon. It could be shown that the considered neologisms were mainly formed by productive and regular patterns. The results therefore confirm the assumptions: new word forms respectively their establishment and possible lexicalization as well as their acceptability depend on the productivity of their structure. Further research could consider aspects of cognitive effort or strategies of processing in lexicalization of neologisms.
|Author:
|Romina Schönefeld
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-436853
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43685
|Referee:
|Elisabeth BernerGND, Ulrike DemskeORCiDGND
|Advisor:
|Elisabeth Berner
|Document Type:
|Master's Thesis
|Language:
|German
|Date of first Publication:
|2019/10/23
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2019/10/23
|Tag:
|Akzeptanz; Lexikalisierung; Neologismus; Produktivität; Wortbildung
acceptability; lexicalization; neologism; productivity; word formation
|Pagenumber:
|vi, 141
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Germanistik
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International