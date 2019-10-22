Leading for team-level creativity and innovation
|Author:
|Robert Rose
|Subtitle (German):
|a bibliometric and field-based analysis
|Referee:
|Jennie BjörkORCiD, Martin Högl
|Advisor:
|Katharina Hölzle, Lars Groeger
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2019/10/11
|Release Date:
|2019/10/22
|Pagenumber:
|177
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft