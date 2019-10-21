Multi scale modeling of SNARE-mimetic peptides for theier applications in membrane fusion
|Author:
|Swapnil Wagle
|Referee:
|Rainer BöckmannORCiD, Herre Jelgen RisseladaORCiD
|Advisor:
|Reinhard Lipowsky, Thomas Weikl, Jelgen Risselada
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Date of final exam:
|2019/08/12
|Release Date:
|2019/10/21
|Pagenumber:
|105
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik