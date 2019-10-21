Schließen

Multi scale modeling of SNARE-mimetic peptides for theier applications in membrane fusion

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Swapnil Wagle
Referee:Rainer BöckmannORCiD, Herre Jelgen RisseladaORCiD
Advisor:Reinhard Lipowsky, Thomas Weikl, Jelgen Risselada
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of Completion:2019
Date of final exam:2019/08/12
Release Date:2019/10/21
Pagenumber:105
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo