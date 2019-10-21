Schließen

The Italian war on the eastern front, 1941–1943

  • The Italian Army’s participation in Hitler’s war against the Soviet Union has remained unrecognized and understudied. Bastian Matteo Scianna offers a wide-ranging, in-depth corrective. Mining Italian, German and Russian sources, he examines the history of the Italian campaign in the East between 1941 and 1943, as well as how the campaign was remembered and memorialized in the domestic and international arena during the Cold War. Linking operational military history with memory studies, this book revises our understanding of the Italian Army in the Second World War.

Metadaten
Author:Bastian Matteo Scianna
ISBN:978-3-03026-523-6
Parent Title (German):Italian and Italian American Studies
Subtitle (German):operations, myths and memories
Publisher:Palgrave Macmillan
Place of publication:Cham
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of Completion:2019
Date of final exam:2017/10/19
Release Date:2019/10/21
Pagenumber:365
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie

