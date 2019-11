Capabilities of angle resolved time of flight electron spectroscopy with the 60 degrees wide angle acceptance lens

Danilo Kühn, Florian Sorgenfrei, Erika Giangrisostomi, Raphael Jay, Abdurrahman Musazayb, Ruslan Ovsyannikov, Christian Stråhlman, Svante Svensson, Nils Mårtensson, Alexander Föhlisch The simultaneous detection of energy, momentum and temporal information in electron spectroscopy is the key aspect to enhance the detection efficiency in order to broaden the range of scientific applications. Employing a novel 60 degrees wide angle acceptance lens system, based on an additional accelerating electron optical element, leads to a significant enhancement in transmission over the previously employed 30 degrees electron lenses. Due to the performance gain, optimized capabilities for time resolved electron spectroscopy and other high transmission applications with pulsed ionizing radiation have been obtained. The energy resolution and transmission have been determined experimentally utilizing BESSY II as a photon source. Four different and complementary lens modes have been characterized. (C) 2017 The Authors. Published by Elsevier B.V.