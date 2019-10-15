Schließen

Alcohol in the Aging Brain

  • As our society grows older new challenges for medicine and healthcare emerge. Agerelated changes of the body have been observed in essential body functions, particularly in the loco-motor system, in the cardiovascular system and in cognitive functions concerning both brain plasticity and changes in behavior. Nutrition and lifestyle, such as nicotine intake and chronic alcohol consumption, also contribute to biological changes in the brain. This review addresses the effect of alcohol consumption on cognitive decline, changes in brain plasticity in the aging brain and on cardiovascular health in aging. Thus, studies on the interplay of chronic alcohol intake and either cognitive decline or cognitive preservation are outlined. Because of the inconsistency in the literature of whether alcohol consumption preserves cognitive functions in the aging brain or whether it accelerates cognitive decline, it is crucial to consider individual contributing factors such as culture, health and lifestyle in future studies.

Download full text files

  • phr566.pdfeng
    (288KB)

    SHA-1: 734188caebdc5868a8280a0a5bbfa6789e90bc1b

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Melinda Alicia Mende
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-436568
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43656
ISSN:1866-8364
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):The Interplay Between Alcohol Consumption, Cognitive Decline and the Cardiovascular System
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (566)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/10/15
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/10/15
Tag:AUD; aging brain; alcohol consumption; cognitive decline; neuroplasticity
Issue:566
Pagenumber:7
Source:Frontiers in Neuroscience 13 (2019) Art. 713 DOI: 10.3389/fnins.2019.00713
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo