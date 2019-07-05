Schließen

Alcohol in the Aging Brain

  • As our society grows older new challenges for medicine and healthcare emerge. Agerelated changes of the body have been observed in essential body functions, particularly in the loco-motor system, in the cardiovascular system and in cognitive functions concerning both brain plasticity and changes in behavior. Nutrition and lifestyle, such as nicotine intake and chronic alcohol consumption, also contribute to biological changes in the brain. This review addresses the effect of alcohol consumption on cognitive decline, changes in brain plasticity in the aging brain and on cardiovascular health in aging. Thus, studies on the interplay of chronic alcohol intake and either cognitive decline or cognitive preservation are outlined. Because of the inconsistency in the literature of whether alcohol consumption preserves cognitive functions in the aging brain or whether it accelerates cognitive decline, it is crucial to consider individual contributing factors such as culture, health and lifestyle in future studies.

Author:Melinda Alicia Mende
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3389/fnins.2019.00713
Subtitle (English):The Interplay Between Alcohol Consumption, Cognitive Decline and the Cardiovascular System
Date of first Publication:2019/07/05
Tag:AUD; aging brain; alcohol consumption; cognitive decline; neuroplasticity
