Ironie in der öffentlich-kritischen Politikrezension

This bachelor thesis aims to examine the function and effect of irony in the public-critical review of policy. How does the increased use of irony in German media coverage influences the thoughts and discussions about political events, the free formation of opinions and judgements in this democracy, and even political decision-making? Finally, as a result of a profound qualitative document analysis, an operationalized schema is conceived that allows the exact classification of various uses of irony in the public media at a textual level and identifies the impact irony has on the respective debate – overall in its argumentative function and comical effect. In order to more precisely determine the ambivalent role of irony in the linguistic usage, where it can appear both as an helpful mean of expression for the contradictions in complex socio-political events and as a fainting reaction to their indissolubility, the work first approaches irony through its epistemological history and rhetorical definition. Irony always says something and at the same time something different. It thus opens up a wide range of meaning and allows several interpretations, that may even be incompatible with or completely opposed to each other. This stylistic particularity can be used to gain a differentiated, multi-perspective view. Or on the contrary conduce to avoid clear positions by keeping open alternative interpretations of the same statement. Furthermore, a distinction must be made between three major epochal movements that have understood or developed a comprehensive mindset and epistemological position in irony: The philosophical disguising technique of socratic irony, the poetic-aesthetic rapprochement methods of romantic irony, and the critical self-reflection of modern irony are discussed individually. These explore whether an ironic attitude of mind turns out to be a differentiated approach to the complex truth of man or rather an irrational escape out of this complicated search. The second pillar of the analysis explores the comical effect of irony and the meaning of laughter for the humans, the only being capable of such a reaction. When does man laugh and what does he express with this behaviour? Helplessness at the limits of his social behaviour spectrum or sovereignty in dealing with an unfamiliar situation? Comical must be contextualized in its media application, from entertainment culture to serious reporting, and irony must be clearly distinguished from other comical figures such as satire or sarcasm. The ironical component of comical is countered by its share in tragic, the two sometimes play together. Regarding the influence of an ironic choice of language or mentality on the media review and thus on the perception of political events, both initial theories finally have to be approved: Irony can be a helpful mean of expression and also a symptom of social impotence. Rhetorically, it serves as a weapon in political discourse or to ridicule the opposite position. By always opening up several levels of meaning and simultaneously looking at other or even contradictory ways of thinking and being, irony has the potential to question political as well as cultural ideals and guidelines anew. In its destructive power to display contradictions, irony thus has an enlightening function in exposing errors or opening up alternative approaches. On the other hand, an ironization in the contemplation and evaluation of politics can also point to the loss of reality or identity of a society, if the reality of life loses its persuasive power recognizing that there are completely different, but equally conceivable forms of organization and views on the world. Modern irony, in turn, offers the opportunity to constructively reflect this relativity of values and norms as a key experience of one's own time. The aim of this bachelor's thesis culminates in making all those diverse types and levels of irony determinable in a single analytical scheme according to operationalized criteria of linguistics, rhetoric, literary studies, philosophy and aesthetics. In a second step, the scheme applies these research results to a political science classification of the function and effect of irony in its use in public-critical political review through text-based media. This could be the first cornerstone for a political theory of irony. In the future, the scheme could be used for a comprehensive, quantitative empirical research of the use of irony in the press articles of German media in political science research.

