Temperature-triggered reversible breakdown of polymer-stabilized olive

  • A one-step moderate energy vibrational emulsification method was successfully employed to produce thermo-responsive olive/silicone-based Janus emulsions stabilized by poly(N,N-diethylacrylamide) carrying 0.7 mol% oleoyl side chains. Completely engulfed emulsion droplets remained stable at room temperature and could be destabilized on demand upon heating to the transition temperature of the polymeric stabilizer. Time-dependent light micrographs demonstrate the temperature-induced breakdown of the Janus droplets, which opens new aspects of application, for instance in biocatalysis.

Author:Rajarshi Roy RajuORCiD, Ferenc LiebigGND, Andreas Hess, Helmut SchlaadORCiDGND, Joachim KoetzORCiDGND
Subtitle (English):silicone oil Janus emulsions
Date of first Publication:2019/10/11
Source:RSC Advances 9 (2019) 35, S. 19271–19277 DOI: 10.1039/c9ra03463c
