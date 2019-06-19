Schließen

Temperature-triggered reversible breakdown of polymer-stabilized olive

  • A one-step moderate energy vibrational emulsification method was successfully employed to produce thermo-responsive olive/silicone-based Janus emulsions stabilized by poly(N,N-diethylacrylamide) carrying 0.7 mol% oleoyl side chains. Completely engulfed emulsion droplets remained stable at room temperature and could be destabilized on demand upon heating to the transition temperature of the polymeric stabilizer. Time-dependent light micrographs demonstrate the temperature-induced breakdown of the Janus droplets, which opens new aspects of application, for instance in biocatalysis.

Author:Rajarshi Roy RajuORCiD, Ferenc LiebigGND, Andreas Hess, Helmut SchlaadORCiDGND, Joachim KoetzORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/c9ra03463c
ISSN:2046-2069
Parent Title (English):RSC Advances
Subtitle (English):silicone oil Janus emulsions
Publisher:RSC Publishing
Place of publication:London
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/06/19
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2019/10/11
Tag:microgels; step
Volume:9
Issue:35
Pagenumber:7
First Page:19271
Last Page:19277
Funder:Universität Potsdam
Grant Number:PA 2019_57
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 3.0 Deutschland
Notes extern:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 751

