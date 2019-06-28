Schließen

Light induced reversible structuring of photosensitive polymer films

  • In this paper we report on photoswitchable polymer surfaces with dynamically and reversibly fluctuating topographies. It is well known that when azobenzene containing polymer films are irradiated with optical interference patterns the film topography changes to form a surface relief grating. In the simplest case, the film shape mimics the intensity distribution and deforms into a wave like, sinusoidal manner with amplitude that may be as large as the film thickness. This process takes place in the glassy state without photo-induced softening. Here we report on an intriguing discovery regarding the formation of reliefs under special illumination conditions. We have developed a novel setup combining the optical part for creating interference patterns, an AFM for in situ acquisition of topography changes and diffraction efficiency signal measurements. In this way we demonstrate that these gratings can be “set in motion” like water waves or dunes in the desert. We achieve this by applying repetitive polarization changes to the incomingIn this paper we report on photoswitchable polymer surfaces with dynamically and reversibly fluctuating topographies. It is well known that when azobenzene containing polymer films are irradiated with optical interference patterns the film topography changes to form a surface relief grating. In the simplest case, the film shape mimics the intensity distribution and deforms into a wave like, sinusoidal manner with amplitude that may be as large as the film thickness. This process takes place in the glassy state without photo-induced softening. Here we report on an intriguing discovery regarding the formation of reliefs under special illumination conditions. We have developed a novel setup combining the optical part for creating interference patterns, an AFM for in situ acquisition of topography changes and diffraction efficiency signal measurements. In this way we demonstrate that these gratings can be “set in motion” like water waves or dunes in the desert. We achieve this by applying repetitive polarization changes to the incoming interference pattern. Such light responsive surfaces represent the prerequisite for providing practical applications ranging from conveyer or transport systems for adsorbed liquid objects and colloidal particles to generation of adaptive and dynamic optical devices.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Joachim Jelken, Svetlana SanterORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/C9RA02571E
ISSN:2046-2069
Parent Title (English):RSC Advances
Publisher:RSC Publishing
Place of publication:London
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/06/28
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2019/10/11
Tag:azobenzene elastomers; birefringence; erasure; induced deformation; mass-transport; network; roughness; surface-relief gratings; thin-films
Volume:9
Issue:35
Pagenumber:11
First Page:20295
Last Page:20305
Funder:Universität Potsdam
Grant Number:PA 2019_56
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell 4.0 International
Notes extern:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 750

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo