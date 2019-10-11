Isothermal nucleic acid amplification for the detection of infectious pathogens
|Author:
|Sebastian Kersting
|Referee:
|Frank F. Bier, Peter SchierackORCiD, Till Bachmann
|Advisor:
|Frank F. Bier
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2017
|Date of final exam:
|2018/06/25
|Release Date:
|2019/10/11
|Pagenumber:
|215
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie