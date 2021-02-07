Schließen

Resilience of the Asian atmospheric circulation shown by paleogene dust provenance

  • The onset of modern central Asian atmospheric circulation is traditionally linked to the interplay of surface uplift of the Mongolian and Tibetan-Himalayan orogens, retreat of the Paratethys sea from central Asia and Cenozoic global cooling. Although the role of these players has not yet been unravelled, the vast dust deposits of central China support the presence of arid conditions and modern atmospheric pathways for the last 25 million years (Myr). Here, we present provenance data from older (42-33 Myr) dust deposits, at a time when the Tibetan Plateau was less developed, the Paratethys sea still present in central Asia and atmospheric pCO(2) much higher. Our results show that dust sources and near-surface atmospheric circulation have changed little since at least 42 Myr. Our findings indicate that the locus of central Asian high pressures and concurrent aridity is a resilient feature only modulated by mountain building, global cooling and sea retreat.

  pmnr1114.pdfeng
Author details:Alexis LichtORCiD, Guillaume Dupont-NivetORCiD, Alex Pullen, Paul Kapp, Hemmo A. Abels, Zulong Lai, ZhaoJie Guo, Jordan AbellORCiD, Dominique Giesler
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-436381
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43638
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1114)
Document type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/02/07
Year of completion:2016
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/02/07
Tag:Chinese Loess Plateau; Tibetan Plateau; Yellow-River; ardification; basin; climate; desert; evolution; last glacial maximum; monsoons
Issue:1114
Page number:8
Source:Nature Communications 7 (2016) Art. 12390 DOI: 10.1038/ncomms12390
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Grantor:Horizon 2020
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

