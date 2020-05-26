Schließen

Disentangling respiratory sinus arrhythmia in heart rate variability records

  • Objective: Several different measures of heart rate variability, and particularly of respiratory sinus arrhythmia, are widely used in research and clinical applications. For many purposes it is important to know which features of heart rate variability are directly related to respiration and which are caused by other aspects of cardiac dynamics. Approach: Inspired by ideas from the theory of coupled oscillators, we use simultaneous measurements of respiratory and cardiac activity to perform a nonlinear disentanglement of the heart rate variability into the respiratory-related component and the rest. Main results: The theoretical consideration is illustrated by the analysis of 25 data sets from healthy subjects. In all cases we show how the disentanglement is manifested in the different measures of heart rate variability. Significance: The suggested technique can be exploited as a universal preprocessing tool, both for the analysis of respiratory influence on the heart rate and in cases when effects of other factors on the heart rateObjective: Several different measures of heart rate variability, and particularly of respiratory sinus arrhythmia, are widely used in research and clinical applications. For many purposes it is important to know which features of heart rate variability are directly related to respiration and which are caused by other aspects of cardiac dynamics. Approach: Inspired by ideas from the theory of coupled oscillators, we use simultaneous measurements of respiratory and cardiac activity to perform a nonlinear disentanglement of the heart rate variability into the respiratory-related component and the rest. Main results: The theoretical consideration is illustrated by the analysis of 25 data sets from healthy subjects. In all cases we show how the disentanglement is manifested in the different measures of heart rate variability. Significance: The suggested technique can be exploited as a universal preprocessing tool, both for the analysis of respiratory influence on the heart rate and in cases when effects of other factors on the heart rate variability are in focus.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • pmnr913.pdfeng
    (2938KB)

    SHA-1: 7f7c15ecb6315df2e51b8af892ffc2343e888bc0

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Çağdaş Topçu, Matthias Frühwirth, Maximilian MoserORCiD, Michael RosenblumORCiD, Arkadij PikovskijORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-436315
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43631
ISSN:1361-6579
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (913)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/05/26
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/05/26
Tag:coupled oscillators model; data analysis; heart rate variability; phase dynamics; respiratory sinus arrhythmia
Issue:913
Pagenumber:15
Source:Physiological Measurement 39 (2018) 054002 DOI: 10.1088/1361-6579/aabea4
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Horizon 2020
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo