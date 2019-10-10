Schließen

Light pollution affects space use and interaction of two small mammal species irrespective of personality

  Background: Artificial light at night (ALAN) is one form of human-induced rapid environmental changes (HIREC) and is strongly interfering with natural dark–light cycles. Some personality types within a species might be better suited to cope with environmental change and therefore might be selected upon under ongoing urbanization. Results: We used LED street lamps in a large outdoor enclosure to experimentally investigate the effects of ALAN on activity patterns, movement and interaction of individuals of two species, the bank vole (Myodes glareolus) and the striped field mouse (Apodemus agrarius). We analyzed effects combined with individual boldness score. Both species reduced their activity budget during daylight hours. While under natural light conditions home ranges were larger during daylight than during nighttime, this difference vanished under ALAN. Conspecifics showed reduced home range overlap, proximity and activity synchrony when subjected to nighttime illumination. Changes in movement patterns in reaction to ALAN were not associated with differences in boldness score of individuals. Conclusions: Our results suggest that light pollution can lead to changes in movement patterns and individual interactions in small mammals. This could lead to fitness consequences on the population level.

Metadaten
Author:Julia HoffmannORCiD, Annika SchirmerORCiDGND, Jana A. EccardORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-436307
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43630
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (English):Postprints der Universität Potsdam Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (749)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/10/10
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/10/10
Tag:Animal personality; HIREC; Interspecific interactions; Nighttime illumination; Outdoor enclosure; Rodents
Issue:749
Pagenumber:11
Source:BMC Ecology 19 (2019) Art. 26 DOI: 10.3389/fpsyg.2015.00766
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

