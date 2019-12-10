Reconstructing networks of pulse-coupled oscillators from spike trains
- We present an approach for reconstructing networks of pulse-coupled neuronlike oscillators from passive observation of pulse trains of all nodes. It is assumed that units are described by their phase response curves and that their phases are instantaneously reset by incoming pulses. Using an iterative procedure, we recover the properties of all nodes, namely their phase response curves and natural frequencies, as well as strengths of all directed connections.
|Rok CestnikORCiDGND, Michael RosenblumORCiD
|neuronal connectivity; partial synchronization
|Physical review E 96 (2017), Art. 012209 DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevE.96.012209
