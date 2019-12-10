Schließen

Reconstructing networks of pulse-coupled oscillators from spike trains

  • We present an approach for reconstructing networks of pulse-coupled neuronlike oscillators from passive observation of pulse trains of all nodes. It is assumed that units are described by their phase response curves and that their phases are instantaneously reset by incoming pulses. Using an iterative procedure, we recover the properties of all nodes, namely their phase response curves and natural frequencies, as well as strengths of all directed connections.

Download full text files

  • pmnr760.pdfeng
    (1840KB)

    SHA-1: 8bd6fb9fdff00838b19af4c4aa48e46fd8db060c

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Rok CestnikORCiDGND, Michael RosenblumORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-436285
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43628
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (760)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/12/10
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/12/10
Tag:neuronal connectivity; partial synchronization
Issue:760
Pagenumber:8
Source:Physical review E 96 (2017), Art. 012209 DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevE.96.012209
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Horizon 2020
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo