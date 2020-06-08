Towards systems biology of heterosis

Metadaten
|Author:
|Sandra AndorfORCiD, Tanja Gärtner, Matthias Steinfath, Hanna Witucka-Wall, Thomas AltmannORCiD, Dirk Repsilber
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-436274
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43627
|ISSN:
|1687-4153
|Parent Title (German):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Subtitle (English):
|a hypothesis about molecular network structure applied for the Arabidopsis metabolome
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (949)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2020/06/08
|Year of Completion:
|2008
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2020/06/08
|Tag:
|biological network; metabolite profile; molecular network; partial correlation; significant edge
|Issue:
|949
|Pagenumber:
|14
|Source:
|EURASIP Journal on Bioinformatics and Systems Biology 2009 (2008) 147157 DOI: 10.1155/2009/147157
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International