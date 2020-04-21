A minimal model of self-consistent partial synchrony
- We show that self-consistent partial synchrony in globally coupled oscillatory ensembles is a general phenomenon. We analyze in detail appearance and stability properties of this state in possibly the simplest setup of a biharmonic Kuramoto-Daido phase model as well as demonstrate the effect in limit-cycle relaxational Rayleigh oscillators. Such a regime extends the notion of splay state from a uniform distribution of phases to an oscillating one. Suitable collective observables such as the Kuramoto order parameter allow detecting the presence of an inhomogeneous distribution. The characteristic and most peculiar property of self-consistent partial synchrony is the difference between the frequency of single units and that of the macroscopic field.
|Pau ClusellaORCiD, Antonio PolitiORCiD, Michael RosenblumORCiD
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-436266
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43626
|1367-2630
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (890)
|Postprint
|English
|2020/04/21
|2016
|Universität Potsdam
|2020/04/21
|collective dynamics; coupled oscillators; synchronization
|890
|19
|New Journal of Physics 18 (2016) DOI: 10.1088/1367-2630/aa722b
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Referiert
|Open Access
|Creative Commons - Attribution 3.0 unported
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle