Schließen

A minimal model of self-consistent partial synchrony

  • We show that self-consistent partial synchrony in globally coupled oscillatory ensembles is a general phenomenon. We analyze in detail appearance and stability properties of this state in possibly the simplest setup of a biharmonic Kuramoto-Daido phase model as well as demonstrate the effect in limit-cycle relaxational Rayleigh oscillators. Such a regime extends the notion of splay state from a uniform distribution of phases to an oscillating one. Suitable collective observables such as the Kuramoto order parameter allow detecting the presence of an inhomogeneous distribution. The characteristic and most peculiar property of self-consistent partial synchrony is the difference between the frequency of single units and that of the macroscopic field.

Download full text files

  • pmnr890.pdfeng
    (3101KB)

    SHA-1: 93839fd670b0e8ffbbe47fd9ca89d76d07c68d12

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Pau ClusellaORCiD, Antonio PolitiORCiD, Michael RosenblumORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-436266
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43626
ISSN:1367-2630
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (890)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/04/21
Year of Completion:2016
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/04/21
Tag:collective dynamics; coupled oscillators; synchronization
Issue:890
Pagenumber:19
Source:New Journal of Physics 18 (2016) DOI: 10.1088/1367-2630/aa722b
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (English):License LogoCreative Commons - Attribution 3.0 unported
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo