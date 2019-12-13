Schließen

Towards identifying dyslexia in Standard Indonesian

  • With its transparent orthography, Standard Indonesian is spoken by over 160 million inhabitants and is the primary language of instruction in education and the government in Indonesia. An assessment battery of reading and reading-related skills was developed as a starting point for the diagnosis of dyslexia in beginner learners. Founded on the International Dyslexia Association’s definition of dyslexia, the test battery comprises nine empirically motivated reading and reading-related tasks assessing word reading, pseudoword reading, arithmetic, rapid automatized naming, phoneme deletion, forward and backward digit span, verbal fluency, orthographic choice (spelling), and writing. The test was validated by computing the relationships between the outcomes on the reading-skills and reading-related measures by means of correlation and factor analyses. External variables, i.e., school grades and teacher ratings of the reading and learning abilities of individual students, were also utilized to provide evidence of its construct validity.With its transparent orthography, Standard Indonesian is spoken by over 160 million inhabitants and is the primary language of instruction in education and the government in Indonesia. An assessment battery of reading and reading-related skills was developed as a starting point for the diagnosis of dyslexia in beginner learners. Founded on the International Dyslexia Association’s definition of dyslexia, the test battery comprises nine empirically motivated reading and reading-related tasks assessing word reading, pseudoword reading, arithmetic, rapid automatized naming, phoneme deletion, forward and backward digit span, verbal fluency, orthographic choice (spelling), and writing. The test was validated by computing the relationships between the outcomes on the reading-skills and reading-related measures by means of correlation and factor analyses. External variables, i.e., school grades and teacher ratings of the reading and learning abilities of individual students, were also utilized to provide evidence of its construct validity. Four variables were found to be significantly related with reading-skill measures: phonological awareness, rapid naming, spelling, and digit span. The current study on reading development in Standard Indonesian confirms findings from other languages with transparent orthographies and suggests a test battery including preliminary norm scores for screening and assessment of elementary school children learning to read Standard Indonesian.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author:Bernard A. J. JapORCiD, Elisabeth Borleffs, Ben A. M. Maassen
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-436251
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43625
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):the development of a reading assessment battery
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (586)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/12/13
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/12/13
Tag:Standard Indonesian; dyslexia; dyslexia assessment; transparent orthography
Issue:586
Pagenumber:23
First Page:1729
Last Page:1751
Source:Reading and Writing 30 (2017) 8, S. 1729–1751 DOI: 10.1007/s11145-017-9748-y
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

