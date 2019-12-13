Schließen

Epigenetic and chromatin-based mechanisms in environmental stress adaptation and stress memory in plants

  • Plants frequently have to weather both biotic and abiotic stressors, and have evolved sophisticated adaptation and defense mechanisms. In recent years, chromatin modifications, nucleosome positioning, and DNA methylation have been recognized as important components in these adaptations. Given their potential epigenetic nature, such modifications may provide a mechanistic basis for a stress memory, enabling plants to respond more efficiently to recurring stress or even to prepare their offspring for potential future assaults. In this review, we discuss both the involvement of chromatin in stress responses and the current evidence on somatic, intergenerational, and transgenerational stress memory.

Author:Jörn LämkeORCiDGND, Isabel BäurleORCiDGND
Tag:Arabidopsis-thaliana; DNA methylation; acquired thermotolerance; defense; gene-expression; protein; remodeling atpase brahma; responses; transcriptional memory; transgenerational inheritance
Source:Genome Biology 18 (2017) Art. 124 DOI: 10.1186/s13059-017-1263-6
