Thermal radiation processes
- We discuss the different physical processes that are important to understand the thermal X-ray emission and absorption spectra of the diffuse gas in clusters of galaxies and the warm-hot intergalactic medium. The ionisation balance, line and continuum emission and absorption properties are reviewed and several practical examples are given that illustrate the most important diagnostic features in the X-ray spectra.
|Author:
|Jelle S. KaastraORCiD, Frits B.S. Paerels, Florence Durret, Sabine Schindler, Philipp Richter
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-436220
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43622
|ISSN:
|1572-9672
|Parent Title (German):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (891)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2020/04/22
|Year of Completion:
|2008
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2020/04/22
|Tag:
|X-rays: general; atomic processes; intergalactic medium; radiation mechanisms: thermal
|Issue:
|891
|Pagenumber:
|38
|First Page:
|155
|Last Page:
|190
|Source:
|Space Science Reviews 134 (2008) 155–190 DOI:10.1007/s11214-008-9310-y
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 60 Technik / 600 Technik, Technologie
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht