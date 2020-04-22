Schließen

Thermal radiation processes

  • We discuss the different physical processes that are important to understand the thermal X-ray emission and absorption spectra of the diffuse gas in clusters of galaxies and the warm-hot intergalactic medium. The ionisation balance, line and continuum emission and absorption properties are reviewed and several practical examples are given that illustrate the most important diagnostic features in the X-ray spectra.

Download full text files

  • pmnr891.pdfeng
    (2727KB)

    SHA-1: 8aadafe920a6beee38eb1ef7b89bbd5755016887

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Jelle S. KaastraORCiD, Frits B.S. Paerels, Florence Durret, Sabine Schindler, Philipp Richter
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-436220
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43622
ISSN:1572-9672
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (891)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/04/22
Year of Completion:2008
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/04/22
Tag:X-rays: general; atomic processes; intergalactic medium; radiation mechanisms: thermal
Issue:891
Pagenumber:38
First Page:155
Last Page:190
Source:Space Science Reviews 134 (2008) 155–190 DOI:10.1007/s11214-008-9310-y
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 60 Technik / 600 Technik, Technologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo