BRUSHY1/TONSOKU/MGOUN3 is required for heat stress memory
- Plants encounter biotic and abiotic stresses many times during their life cycle and this limits their productivity. Moderate heat stress (HS) primes a plant to survive higher temperatures that are lethal in the naive state. Once temperature stress subsides, the memory of the priming event is actively retained for several days preparing the plant to better cope with recurring HS. Recently, chromatin regulation at different levels has been implicated in HS memory. Here, we report that the chromatin protein BRUSHY1 (BRU1)/TONSOKU/MGOUN3 plays a role in the HS memory in Arabidopsis thaliana. BRU1 is also involved in transcriptional gene silencing and DNA damage repair. This corresponds with the functions of its mammalian orthologue TONSOKU-LIKE/NF Kappa BIL2. During HS memory, BRU1 is required to maintain sustained induction of HS memory-associated genes, whereas it is dispensable for the acquisition of thermotolerance. In summary, we report that BRU1 is required for HS memory in A. thaliana, and propose a model where BRU1 mediates thePlants encounter biotic and abiotic stresses many times during their life cycle and this limits their productivity. Moderate heat stress (HS) primes a plant to survive higher temperatures that are lethal in the naive state. Once temperature stress subsides, the memory of the priming event is actively retained for several days preparing the plant to better cope with recurring HS. Recently, chromatin regulation at different levels has been implicated in HS memory. Here, we report that the chromatin protein BRUSHY1 (BRU1)/TONSOKU/MGOUN3 plays a role in the HS memory in Arabidopsis thaliana. BRU1 is also involved in transcriptional gene silencing and DNA damage repair. This corresponds with the functions of its mammalian orthologue TONSOKU-LIKE/NF Kappa BIL2. During HS memory, BRU1 is required to maintain sustained induction of HS memory-associated genes, whereas it is dispensable for the acquisition of thermotolerance. In summary, we report that BRU1 is required for HS memory in A. thaliana, and propose a model where BRU1 mediates the epigenetic inheritance of chromatin states across DNA replication and cell division.…
|Krzysztof BrzezinkaGND, Simone Altmann, Isabel BäurleORCiDGND
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-436219
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43621
|1866-8372
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (788)
|Postprint
|English
|2019/12/10
|2018
|Universität Potsdam
|2019/12/10
|Arabidopsis thaliana; BRU1; chromatin; priming
|788
|11
|Plant, Cell & Environment 42 (2019) 3, S. 771–781 DOI: 10.1111/pce.13365
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
