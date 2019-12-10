Schließen

BRUSHY1/TONSOKU/MGOUN3 is required for heat stress memory

  • Plants encounter biotic and abiotic stresses many times during their life cycle and this limits their productivity. Moderate heat stress (HS) primes a plant to survive higher temperatures that are lethal in the naive state. Once temperature stress subsides, the memory of the priming event is actively retained for several days preparing the plant to better cope with recurring HS. Recently, chromatin regulation at different levels has been implicated in HS memory. Here, we report that the chromatin protein BRUSHY1 (BRU1)/TONSOKU/MGOUN3 plays a role in the HS memory in Arabidopsis thaliana. BRU1 is also involved in transcriptional gene silencing and DNA damage repair. This corresponds with the functions of its mammalian orthologue TONSOKU-LIKE/NF Kappa BIL2. During HS memory, BRU1 is required to maintain sustained induction of HS memory-associated genes, whereas it is dispensable for the acquisition of thermotolerance. In summary, we report that BRU1 is required for HS memory in A. thaliana, and propose a model where BRU1 mediates thePlants encounter biotic and abiotic stresses many times during their life cycle and this limits their productivity. Moderate heat stress (HS) primes a plant to survive higher temperatures that are lethal in the naive state. Once temperature stress subsides, the memory of the priming event is actively retained for several days preparing the plant to better cope with recurring HS. Recently, chromatin regulation at different levels has been implicated in HS memory. Here, we report that the chromatin protein BRUSHY1 (BRU1)/TONSOKU/MGOUN3 plays a role in the HS memory in Arabidopsis thaliana. BRU1 is also involved in transcriptional gene silencing and DNA damage repair. This corresponds with the functions of its mammalian orthologue TONSOKU-LIKE/NF Kappa BIL2. During HS memory, BRU1 is required to maintain sustained induction of HS memory-associated genes, whereas it is dispensable for the acquisition of thermotolerance. In summary, we report that BRU1 is required for HS memory in A. thaliana, and propose a model where BRU1 mediates the epigenetic inheritance of chromatin states across DNA replication and cell division.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • pmnr788.pdfeng
    (1908KB)

    SHA-1: b663934b113ca8af9b7610c85bd22572ef0654a3

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Krzysztof BrzezinkaGND, Simone Altmann, Isabel BäurleORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-436219
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43621
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (788)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/12/10
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/12/10
Tag:Arabidopsis thaliana; BRU1; chromatin; priming
Issue:788
Pagenumber:11
Source:Plant, Cell & Environment 42 (2019) 3, S. 771–781 DOI: 10.1111/pce.13365
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 58 Pflanzen (Botanik) / 580 Pflanzen (Botanik)
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Horizon 2020
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo