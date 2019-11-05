Thermoresponsive Zellkultursubstrate für zeitlich-räumlich gesteuertes Auswachsen neuronaler Zellen

An important goal of neurosciences is to understand the fascinating, complex and highly ordered neuronal circuits of the brain that are underlying important neuronal processes such as learning and memory, as well as neuropathologies. For detailed studies of these processes improved neuronal cell culture models that allow a reconstruction of ordered neuronal connections are crucial. Neuronal cells can be patterned in vitro with structured surface coatings of cell repellent and cell attractive substances. For controlling also the direction of neuronal cell connections the outgrowth of the axons towards neighbouring cells needs to be dynamically controlled, which can be achieved for example by surface structures that can be changed due to switchable surface properties. The main goal of this work was to explore if cell culture substrates with coatings of thermoresponsive polymer (TRP) are suitable for dynamically controlling the outgrowth of neuronal cells. TRPs can be switched via temperature between a cell repellent and a cell

An important goal of neurosciences is to understand the fascinating, complex and highly ordered neuronal circuits of the brain that are underlying important neuronal processes such as learning and memory, as well as neuropathologies. For detailed studies of these processes improved neuronal cell culture models that allow a reconstruction of ordered neuronal connections are crucial. Neuronal cells can be patterned in vitro with structured surface coatings of cell repellent and cell attractive substances. For controlling also the direction of neuronal cell connections the outgrowth of the axons towards neighbouring cells needs to be dynamically controlled, which can be achieved for example by surface structures that can be changed due to switchable surface properties. The main goal of this work was to explore if cell culture substrates with coatings of thermoresponsive polymer (TRP) are suitable for dynamically controlling the outgrowth of neuronal cells. TRPs can be switched via temperature between a cell repellent and a cell attractive state, which enables a dynamic change of surface properties. The TRP coating was microstructured in order to pattern neuronal cells and to spatio-temporally control the outgrowth of cells and neurites across defined TRP-coated areas in dependence of the temperature. The protocol was established with the neuronal cell line SH-SY5Y and transferred to human induced neuronal cells. The cell patterns could be maintained for up to 7 days of cultivation when the TRP was kept in the cell repellent state. By switching the TRP to the cell attractive state the outgrowth of neurites and cells was induced at defined time points and areas. Immunocytochemical staining and patch-clamp recordings of the neurons demonstrated the cell compatibility and easy applicability of these TRP-substrates. A more precise spatial control of the outgrowth of cells should be further achieved by local switching of the TRP-coating. Therefore, microheaters comprising microelectrodes were developed for locally heating the substrate surface. For evaluation of the generated temperature profiles a thermometry method was developed and the values obtained were correlated with numerically simulated data. The thermometry method is based on easily applicable sol-gel-films containing the temperature-sensitive fluorophore Rhodamine B. It allows temperature measurements close to the surface under both dry and liquid conditions with high resolution regarding space (lower µm-range) and temperature (≤ 1°C). Numerical simulations of the temperature profiles correlated well with experimental data. On this basis geometry and material of the microelectrodes were optimized with regard to locally restricted temperature changes. Furthermore, a chip environment for cultivating the cells on the microheater chips was developed comprising a cell culture chamber and a contact board for electrically contacting the microelectrodes. The results presented in this work demonstrate for the first time the great potential of thermoresponsive cell culture substrates for a spatio-temporally controlled formation of neuronal connections in vitro. In future this could facilitate detailed studies of information processing in neuronal networks or of neuropathologies using relevant human neuronal cell models.

