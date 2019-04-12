Schließen

Relationship of Pre-season Training Load With In-Season Biochemical Markers, Injuries and Performance in Professional Soccer Players

  • There is controversy in the literature in regards of the link between training load and injury rate. Thus, the aims of this non-interventional study were to evaluate relationships between pre-season training load with biochemical markers, injury incidence and performance during the first month of the competitive period in professional soccer players.

Author:Sullivan Coppalle, Guillaume Rave, Abderraouf Ben AbderrahmanORCiD, Ajmol AliORCiD, Iyed Salhi, Sghaier Zouita, Amira ZouitaORCiD, Matt Brughelli, Urs GranacherORCiD, Hassane ZouhalORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3389/fphys.2019.00409
ISSN:1664-042X
Parent Title (English):frontiers in Physiology
Publisher:Frontiers Research Foundation 2007
Place of publication:Lausanne
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/04/12
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2019/10/09
Tag:blood sample; elite athletes; football; global positioning system; monitoring
Volume:10
Edition:409
Pagenumber:11
Funder:Universität Potsdam
Grant Number:PA 2019_31
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer Review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 564

