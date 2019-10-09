Schließen

The market of sustainable and responsible investment

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Daniela Eskelson
Referee:Carlo C. JaegerORCiD, Wilfried Fuhrmann
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2018/11/19
Release Date:2019/10/09
Pagenumber:412, IXXiii
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo