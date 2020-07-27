Soutenir l’innovation dans le secteur spatial

Since the fifties and the early hours of the space age, France and Germany have contributed to the emergence of a European space industry in which they both are the main actors and the main partners. The European Space Agency, relying on this dual industry, both civilian and military, enabled Europe to reach a world competitive position. The creation of competitiveness clusters at the turn of the 21st century helped to support innovation in a sector challenged by the entry of new international players. These clusters have established themselves in this specific sector by creating organizations where private and public actors coexist and collaborate, ranging from research to the implementation of the technologies developed. The multiplicity of innovation support policies in France and Germany is now complemented by the European objectives defined by the European Commission. The competitiveness clusters are not identified as privileged instruments neither by the European space policy nor by the Franco-German cooperation projects of the

Since the fifties and the early hours of the space age, France and Germany have contributed to the emergence of a European space industry in which they both are the main actors and the main partners. The European Space Agency, relying on this dual industry, both civilian and military, enabled Europe to reach a world competitive position. The creation of competitiveness clusters at the turn of the 21st century helped to support innovation in a sector challenged by the entry of new international players. These clusters have established themselves in this specific sector by creating organizations where private and public actors coexist and collaborate, ranging from research to the implementation of the technologies developed. The multiplicity of innovation support policies in France and Germany is now complemented by the European objectives defined by the European Commission. The competitiveness clusters are not identified as privileged instruments neither by the European space policy nor by the Franco-German cooperation projects of the last years. The limited action range of these organizations is not adapted to the European economic issues that prevail today and does not allow them to integrate effectively into the modern space industry.

