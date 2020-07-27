Soutenir l’innovation dans le secteur spatial
Depuis les débuts de l'ère spatiale à la seconde moitié du XXème siècle, la France et l'Allemagne ont contribué à l'émergence d'une industrie spatiale européenne dont ils sont les deux principaux acteurs et les principaux partenaires. L'agence spatiale européenne, en s'appuyant sur cette industrie duale, à la fois civile et militaire, a donné une place importante à l'Europe sur la scène mondiale. La création de pôles de compétitivité au tournant du XXIème siècle a contribué à soutenir l'innovation dans un secteur bousculé par l'arrivée de nouveaux acteurs internationaux. Ces pôles se sont imposés dans le paysage économique du secteur en créant des organisations où cohabitent et collaborent des acteurs privés et publics allant de la recherche à la mise en oeuvre des technologies développées. A la multiplicité des politiques de soutien à l'innovation en France et en Allemagne s'ajoutent désormais les objectifs européens définis par la Commission Européenne. Les pôles de compétitivité ne sont pas identifiés comme des instruments privilégiés de la politique spatiale européenne pas plus que dans les projets de coopération franco-allemands des dernières années. La capacité d'action locale de ces organisations n'est pas adaptée aux enjeux économiques à dimension européenne qui prévalent aujourd'hui et ne leur permet pas de s'intégrer efficacement dans l'industrie spatiale moderne.
Seit dem Beginn der Raumfahrzeit in den Fünfzigern haben Frankreich und Deutschland zur Entstehung einer europäischen Raumfahrtindustrie beigetragen. Beide Länder sind in diesem Sektor Hauptakteure und Hauptpartner. Die Europäische Weltraumorganisation, die sich auf diese zivile und militärische Doppelindustrie stützt, hat Europa auf der Weltbühne einen wichtigen Platz eingeräumt. Um die Jahrhundertwende hat das Schaffen von Clustern dazu beigetragen, die Innovation in einem Sektor zu unterstützen, der wegen neuer internationaler Akteure in Frage gestellt wird. Diese Cluster haben sich auf der wirtschaftlichen Ebene des Sektors etabliert: in diesen Organisationen koexistieren private und öffentliche Akteure, die von der Forschung bis zur Implementierung der entwickelten Technologien zusammenarbeiten. Zu der Vielzahl der Maßnahmen zur Innovationsförderung in Frankreich und Deutschland werden nun die von der Europäischen Kommission festgelegten europäischen Ziele hinzugefügt. Wettbewerbscluster werden nicht mehr als privilegierte Instrumente der europäischen Weltraumpolitik identifiziert wie in den deutsch-französischen Kooperationsprojekten der letzten Jahre. Die lokalen Kapazitäten dieser Organisationen sind nicht den heutigen europäischen wirtschaftlichen Probleme angepasst und erlauben es nicht, sich effektiv in die moderne Raumfahrtindustrie zu integrieren.
Since the fifties and the early hours of the space age, France and Germany have contributed to the emergence of a European space industry in which they both are the main actors and the main partners. The European Space Agency, relying on this dual industry, both civilian and military, enabled Europe to reach a world competitive position. The creation of competitiveness clusters at the turn of the 21st century helped to support innovation in a sector challenged by the entry of new international players. These clusters have established themselves in this specific sector by creating organizations where private and public actors coexist and collaborate, ranging from research to the implementation of the technologies developed. The multiplicity of innovation support policies in France and Germany is now complemented by the European objectives defined by the European Commission. The competitiveness clusters are not identified as privileged instruments neither by the European space policy nor by the Franco-German cooperation projects of the last years. The limited action range of these organizations is not adapted to the European economic issues that prevail today and does not allow them to integrate effectively into the modern space industry.
|Benoît Michel
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-435997
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43599
|MEGA-Schriftenreihe
|un enjeu européen pour les pôles de compétitivité français et allemands
|MEGA-Schriftenreihe (1)
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Potsdam
|David CapitantORCiDGND, Martin NagelschmidtGND
|David Capitant
|Master's Thesis
|French
|2020/07/27
|2020
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2018/12/10
|2020/07/27
|Cluster; Frankreich Deutschland; Innovation; Raumfahrtindustrie
France; Germany; aerospace industry; cluster; innovation
France Allemagne; enjeu européen; innovation; pôles de compétitivité; secteur spatial
|1
|XVII, 59
|QR 845, MK 5210
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht