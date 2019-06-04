Schließen

Setting the table for meat consumers

  • The growing global demand for meat is being thwarted by shrinking agricultural areas, and opposes efforts to mitigate methane emissions and to improve public health. Cultured meat could contribute to solve these problems, but will such meat be marketable, competitive, and accepted? Using the Delphi method, this study explored the potential development of cultured meat by 2027. Despite the acknowledged urgency to develop sustainable meat alternatives, participants doubt that challenges regarding mass production, production costs, and consumer acceptance will be overcome by 2027. Considering the noticeable impacts of global warming, further research and development as well as a change in consumer perceptions is inevitable.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Victor TiberiusORCiDGND, Jenny Borning, Sabrina SeelerORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41538-019-0041-0
Parent Title (English):npj Science of Food
Subtitle (English):an international Delphi study on in vitro meat
Publisher:Springer Nature
Place of publication:London
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/06/04
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2019/10/09
Volume:3
Edition:10
Pagenumber:6
Funder:Universität Potsdam
Grant Number:PA 2019_30
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 63 Landwirtschaft
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 64 Hauswirtschaft und Familie
Peer Review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 108

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo