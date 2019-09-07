Schließen

Resurgent Authoritarianism and the International Rule of Law

  • Modern rule of law and post-war constitutionalism are both anchored in rights-based limitations on state authority. Rule-of-law norms and principles, at both domestic and international levels, are designed to protect the freedom and dignity of the person. Given this “thick” conception of the rule of law, authoritarian practices that remove constraints on domestic political leaders and weaken mechanisms for holding them accountable necessarily erode both domestic and international rule of law. Drawing on political science research on authoritarian politics, this study identifies three core elements of authoritarian political strategies: subordination of the judiciary, suppression of independent news media and freedom of expression, and restrictions on the ability of civil society groups to organize and participate in public life. According to available data, each of these three practices has become increasingly common in recent years. This study offers a composite measure of the core authoritarian practices and uses it to identify theModern rule of law and post-war constitutionalism are both anchored in rights-based limitations on state authority. Rule-of-law norms and principles, at both domestic and international levels, are designed to protect the freedom and dignity of the person. Given this “thick” conception of the rule of law, authoritarian practices that remove constraints on domestic political leaders and weaken mechanisms for holding them accountable necessarily erode both domestic and international rule of law. Drawing on political science research on authoritarian politics, this study identifies three core elements of authoritarian political strategies: subordination of the judiciary, suppression of independent news media and freedom of expression, and restrictions on the ability of civil society groups to organize and participate in public life. According to available data, each of these three practices has become increasingly common in recent years. This study offers a composite measure of the core authoritarian practices and uses it to identify the countries that have shown the most marked increases in authoritarianism. The spread and deepening of these authoritarian practices in diverse regimes around the world diminishes international rule of law. The conclusion argues that resurgent authoritarianism degrades international rule of law even if this is defined as the specifically post-Cold War international legal order.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • kfg_wp38.pdfeng
    (976KB)

    SHA-1: 97b0ccff2aa375003679651289da436b007a8a7f

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Wayne SandholtzGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-435899
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43589
Parent Title (English):KFG Working Paper Series
Series (Serial Number):KFG Working Paper Series (38)
Document Type:Working Paper
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/09/07
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/10/29
Issue:38
Pagenumber:31
Source:First publication of the paper: SSRN https://ssrn.com/abstract=3444799
Organizational units:Extern / Berlin Potsdam Research Group "The International Rule of Law - Rise or Decline?"
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht
Peer Review:Nicht referiert
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo