Schließen

Human Rights Courts and Global Constitutionalism

  • International courts regularly cite each other, in part as a means of building legitimacy. Such international, cross-court use of precedent (or “judicial dialogue”) among the regional human rights courts and the Human Rights Committee has an additional purpose and effect: the construction of a rights-based global constitutionalism. Judicial dialogue among the human rights courts is purposeful in that the courts see themselves as embedded in, and contributing to, a global human rights legal system. Cross-citation among the human rights courts advances the construction of rights-based global constitutionalism in that it provides a basic degree of coordination among the regional courts. The jurisprudence of the U.N. Human Rights Committee (HRC), as an authoritative interpreter of core international human rights norms, plays the role of a central focal point for the decentralized coordination of jurisprudence. The network of regional courts and the HRC is building an emergent institutional structure for global rights-basedInternational courts regularly cite each other, in part as a means of building legitimacy. Such international, cross-court use of precedent (or “judicial dialogue”) among the regional human rights courts and the Human Rights Committee has an additional purpose and effect: the construction of a rights-based global constitutionalism. Judicial dialogue among the human rights courts is purposeful in that the courts see themselves as embedded in, and contributing to, a global human rights legal system. Cross-citation among the human rights courts advances the construction of rights-based global constitutionalism in that it provides a basic degree of coordination among the regional courts. The jurisprudence of the U.N. Human Rights Committee (HRC), as an authoritative interpreter of core international human rights norms, plays the role of a central focal point for the decentralized coordination of jurisprudence. The network of regional courts and the HRC is building an emergent institutional structure for global rights-based constitutionalism.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • kfg_wp35.pdfeng
    (1207KB)

    SHA-1: 3f138535d3f67e11f4388cdb541a29f1096bc869

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Wayne SandholtzGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-435831
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43583
Parent Title (English):KFG Working Paper Series
Subtitle (English):Coordination through Judicial Dialogue
Series (Serial Number):KFG Working Paper Series (35)
Document Type:Working Paper
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/06/07
Year of Completion:2019
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/10/24
Issue:35
Pagenumber:30
Source:First publication of the paper: SSRN https://ssrn.com/abstract=3394927
Organizational units:Extern / Berlin Potsdam Research Group "The International Rule of Law - Rise or Decline?"
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht
Peer Review:Nicht referiert
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo